VIDEO: Pippa Getting Soaked Out Of Context Is Outrageous

Chris listened back to one of the team's challenges from last week, and it sounds a lot ruder than it should.

Chris and the team took part in a series of festival-based challenges last week, and one in particular caught Moyles' attention.

Chris had to drench James with a water pistol while he was wearing poncho as Dom was tasked with targeting Pippa.

The game saw Chris triumph, but when it came to innuendos it seems Pippa and Dom took the crown, as listening back to the footage is pretty dodgy.

Watch our video above to find out what happened when Dom soaked Pippa.

The festival-based fun didn't end there though.

See Pippa attempt to look for her tent while blindfolded on the Radio X roof:

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen:

