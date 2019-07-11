VIDEO: Pippa tries and fails to avoid another classic another slip of the tongue

11 July 2019, 19:03

Our favourite loose-lipped producer on The Chris Moyles Show has outdone herself this time. Watch our video to find out why.

Another day, another epic slip of the tongue from noneother than The Chris Moyles Show's Pippa Taylor.

Pippa is known for her multiple innocent slips of the tongue, and this week it was no different.

This time. things got a bit tough when Pippa spat on her Radio X mic... and as you can imagine, it sounded pretty filthy.

Watch our video to find out just what she said.

See Pippa in another classic tongue twister below:

What a legend!

Find out what happened when Toby forgot Pippa's very important smoothie:

