VIDEO: Pippa tried on her posture corrector and it was a real eye-opener
3 May 2019, 14:02 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 14:07
Watch Pippa try on her new gadget for Chris and the team, who can't help noticing it makes her look a bit different.
Pippa showed off her new purchase this week on The Chris Moyles Show, and it was a bit of an eye-opener.
The latest gadget that's caught Pip's attention is a posture corrector, which is designed to straighten your back by making you sit upright.
But the team couldn't help but notice it put a bit too much attention on other areas.
Watch our video to find out why!
