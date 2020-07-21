VIDEO: Pippa sent Michelle and Barack Obama a dinner invite

21 July 2020, 17:50

Watch The Chris Moyles Show producer read out her invite to the former President of the United States.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, Pippa came out with an amazing and unexpected confession.

The newly engaged producer revealed she'd been discussing some of her favourite dinner guests with hubby-to-be Toby Tarrant, and it turns out they'd both have the former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle on their list!

However, they didn't just leave it there... Pippa decided to email the power couple and invite them to dinner the next time they're in London... as you do!

Watch Pippa read out her amazing email in our video above.

VIDEO: Pippa Taylor announces her engagement to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa reads out her dinner invite to Michelle and Barack Obama
Pippa reads out her dinner invite to Michelle and Barack Obama. Picture: 1. Radio X 2. Scott Olson/Getty Images

