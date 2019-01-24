VIDEO: Pippa and Matt trying to do accents is the best thing ever
24 January 2019, 11:06 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 11:16
The Chris Moyles Show producers definitely have a lot of talent... but unfortunately it have nothing to do with accents.
This week, The Chris Moyles Show played a game which saw Pippa and Dom recite some of the most famous lines in film
However, there was just one twist. They had to do it in a different accent, which as you can imagine went swimmingly.
Matt's accents in particular left something to be desired!
Watch our video above to see how they got on.
Stick to the day job guys! We'd like to apologise on behalf of Radio X to the people of Liverpool, Manchester... and everywhere!
