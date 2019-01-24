VIDEO: Pippa and Matt trying to do accents is the best thing ever

The Chris Moyles Show producers definitely have a lot of talent... but unfortunately it have nothing to do with accents.

This week, The Chris Moyles Show played a game which saw Pippa and Dom recite some of the most famous lines in film

However, there was just one twist. They had to do it in a different accent, which as you can imagine went swimmingly.

Matt's accents in particular left something to be desired!

Pippa and Matt read famous film lines in different accents. Picture: Radio X

Watch our video above to see how they got on.

Stick to the day job guys! We'd like to apologise on behalf of Radio X to the people of Liverpool, Manchester... and everywhere!

Pippa does have some talents though, like playing famous Foo Fighters songs on her flute: