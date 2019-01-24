VIDEO: Pippa and Matt trying to do accents is the best thing ever

24 January 2019, 11:06 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 11:16

The Chris Moyles Show producers definitely have a lot of talent... but unfortunately it have nothing to do with accents.

This week, The Chris Moyles Show played a game which saw Pippa and Dom recite some of the most famous lines in film

However, there was just one twist. They had to do it in a different accent, which as you can imagine went swimmingly.

Matt's accents in particular left something to be desired!

Pippa and Matt read famous film lines in different accents
Pippa and Matt read famous film lines in different accents. Picture: Radio X

Watch our video above to see how they got on.

Stick to the day job guys! We'd like to apologise on behalf of Radio X to the people of Liverpool, Manchester... and everywhere!

Pippa does have some talents though, like playing famous Foo Fighters songs on her flute:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pippa's friend talks about her romantic dream about Johnny Vaughan

VIDEO: Pippa's mate had a raunchy dream about Johnny Vaughan!
Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Pippa on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: How many times can Chris, Pippa and Dom say flaps?

Chris reacts to Pippa's story of Boo the Pomeranian

VIDEO: Chris reacts to Pippa's story about Boo the Pomeranian on Blue Monday
Glass actor James McAvoy sniffs McCoy crisps in an interview with The Chris Moyles Show's Dominic Byrne

VIDEO: Dom gets James McAvoy to sniff McCoy crisps!

Chris Moyles reacts to Pizza Hut and Leeds United FC's Twitter banter

VIDEO: Moyles reacts to Pizza Hut and Leeds United's savage tweets

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast