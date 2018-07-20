VIDEO: Pippa Looking For Her Festival Tent Is The Best Thing Ever

Pippa undertook a challenge very familiar to any festival-goer after a long day. Find out if she can find the right tent while blindfolded here.

We've all been there at music festivals. It's been a long, hot day full of excess and all you want to do is go back to your tent.

Problem is it's been about 12 hours since you last saw your humble abode, and you're a little bit too tipsy to remember exactly where it is.

Pippa recreated the challenge we all know well, but instead of being tired and emotional, she just had a sleep mask on.

Oh, and just to make it more interesting, Dom, James and Matt we're all festival-goers too. Sleeping quietly in their own tents, which were set up as decoys.

Find out how she got on in our video above!

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen: