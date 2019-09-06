VIDEO: Pippa eats a giant water bug live on The Chris Moyles Show

See Pippa face one of the most disgusting eating challenges on The Chris Moyles Show this week, as she steps up to the plate and eats a giant bug.

This week on Radio X, The Chris Moyles Show have been taking part in a culinary competition where lucky listeners have had to guess which of the team was eating a gruesome delicacy.

This time it was Pippa's time to quite literally step up to the plate, before talking a big ol' bite out of a giant water bug, which essentially looked like a massive cockroach with huge beady eyes.

Watch Pippa tackle her challenge and do a pretty terrible job of hiding her discomfort.

