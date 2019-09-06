VIDEO: Pippa eats a giant water bug live on The Chris Moyles Show
6 September 2019, 14:21 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 15:50
See Pippa face one of the most disgusting eating challenges on The Chris Moyles Show this week, as she steps up to the plate and eats a giant bug.
This week on Radio X, The Chris Moyles Show have been taking part in a culinary competition where lucky listeners have had to guess which of the team was eating a gruesome delicacy.
This time it was Pippa's time to quite literally step up to the plate, before talking a big ol' bite out of a giant water bug, which essentially looked like a massive cockroach with huge beady eyes.
Watch Pippa tackle her challenge and do a pretty terrible job of hiding her discomfort.
If you thought Pippa was brave, watch Toby eating fermented duck eggs the day before:
Watch Matt eat "yummy" chicken feet live on The Chris Moyles Show:
VIDEO: Chris Moyles completely loses it at competition callers again
Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast: