The Chris Moyles Show discussed the Bohemian Rhapsody star's appearance in a trendy hotel advert, and Moyles couldn't help but do his own version.

Rami Malek has hit the headlines most of this year for his Oscar and BAFTA-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

However, this week the Mr. Robot star has gone viral due to an advert he's starred in for The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in which he lists things he's a fan of. The trouble is that some fans have shared the view that it comes off as a little unnerving.

Now Moyles has got in on the action, telling us just what he's a fan of - to equally chilling affect!

Watch the Radio X DJ in our video here:

See the full advert featuring Malek below:

