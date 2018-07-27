VIDEO: Chris Moyles Plays Toby Tarrant His Dad's Tapes Back

Moyles found some old tapes of Toby's dad, Chris Tarrant, and there are a LOT of bleeps.

This week, Chris Moyles decided to trawl through the archives and remind Toby that he's walking in his father's footsteps as a Radio DJ.

Many moons ago Chris Tarrant worked on Radio X sister station Capital, and luckily for Toby, Moyles has uncovered the tapes.

Watch our video above to see them take a trip down memory lane.

It's clear to see the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

This year also saw Toby and Pippa celebrate their anniversary, but how didn't we realise they were dating earlier?

Watch them reminisce with Chris and the team below:

