VIDEO: Moyles reacts to Pizza Hut and Leeds United's savage tweets

18 January 2019, 12:14 | Updated: 18 January 2019, 14:09

See The Chris Moyles Show look back at the brutal Twitter banter between the pizza chain and the football club.

Chris Moyles has dragged up some Twitter banter between Pizza Hut and Leeds United F.C. that got brutal very quickly.

The Radio X presenter loves pizza, but he loves Leeds much more, so you can imagine how tickled he was to find the two interacting in some harmless banter.

But things took a serious turn very quickly.

Watch Chris Moyles react to the beef between Pizza Hut and his beloved Leeds United F.C in our video above.

Wow.

Who knew when Pizza Hut delivered up a meat feast that they added so much beef?!

If you wanna see Chris Moyles REALLY lose it, watch his reaction to this competition winner Barry:

