VIDEO: Matt Got Totally Pranked By Chris And Dom

21 June 2018, 16:06

The team had a load of cakes sent in, and they just couldn't help playing a bit of a prank on the unsuspecting producer.

Producer Matt is a new dad, so it's no surprise he might be a little tired and open to manipulation.

But when Chris pretended the local police officers in Leicester Square wanted some of their cakes, he fell hook, line and sinker.

Watch a gullible Matt approach the law with the confectionery in our video above.

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

