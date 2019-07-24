VIDEO: Jon Culshaw proves he's the master of impressions

Watch the comedian and impressionist tackle the likes of Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Caine, Ozzy Osbourne, Morgan Freeman and more.

Jon Culshaw came into The Chris Moyles Show this week and treated Chris and the team to a selection of some of his best impressions.

The comedian and impressionist is an absolute genius when it comes to imitating some of the most famous people in the world, and it turns out he can pretty much switch between them seamlessly.

See the Dead Ringers star tackle everyone from Boris Johnson and Trump to Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman in our video.

Watch his full impression of Boris Johnson below: