WATCH: James got invited to a ping pong show in Bangkok

13 November 2019, 17:50 | Updated: 13 November 2019, 18:26

The Chris Moyles Show producer is on holiday with his girlfriend in Thailand, and it's fair to say they've taken in all the sights.

Jam-Eater James is on holiday in Thailand and with his girlfriend Chelsea and he's called in to The Chris Moyles Show to give the team an update on what he's been up to.

The couple have been in Bangkok taking in the sights and sounds of of the capital, but unfortunately there's plenty of things they don't necessarily want to see.

Watch our video above to find out how they got invited to a ping pong show...

