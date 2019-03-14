VIDEO: Chris Moyles reveals how James drunk emailed and ended up in Cockfosters!

14 March 2019, 15:48 | Updated: 14 March 2019, 17:32

It's the morning after the night before and Chris Moyles and the team are piecing together the night's events.

Chris Moyles and the team went for drinks and it's fair to say that things got quite interesting.

James in particular can't remember what happened, but luckily Pippa was on hand to fill in the blanks.

It involves an email with a pretty random subject line and James waking up at Cockfosters station.

Watch our video above to find out more.

Don't worry, it happens to the best of us James!

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dominic Byrne is left by in the Radio X studio by Chris Moyles

VIDEO: Dom gets left in the studio while Chris plays out dodgy Pippa clips!
James Buckley talks to Chris Moyles about the "disastrous" Inbetweeners reunion

VIDEO: James Buckley talks "disastrous" Inbetweeners reunion show

News

Chris Moyles talks about Storm Gareth on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Chris Moyles isn't convinced by the name Storm Gareth!
Dom and Samuel L Jackson bond over their baldness

What you shouldn't do if you see Samuel L. Jackson...

Al Murray tells Chris Moyles about his band

VIDEO: Al Murray formed his band from Twitter

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast