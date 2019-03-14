VIDEO: Chris Moyles reveals how James drunk emailed and ended up in Cockfosters!

It's the morning after the night before and Chris Moyles and the team are piecing together the night's events.

Chris Moyles and the team went for drinks and it's fair to say that things got quite interesting.

James in particular can't remember what happened, but luckily Pippa was on hand to fill in the blanks.

It involves an email with a pretty random subject line and James waking up at Cockfosters station.

Watch our video above to find out more.

Don't worry, it happens to the best of us James!