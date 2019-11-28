VIDEO: James is a total hero and Chris Moyles can't get enough of it

James recalls the heroic moment he chased after thieves. Picture: Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show producer revealed how he ran after thieves who stole a woman's bag this morning.

This week saw James came into the show with an exceptional story of heroism... and Chris Moyles couldn't get enough of it.

The Chris Moyles Show producer was making his way into work this morning when he heard a woman screaming and leapt into action.

After realising thieves had snatched the woman's purse, James opted not to steer clear of danger, but to chase after the assailants -all while giving crucial information to the police.

Watch our video above to see James explain all.

Total legend!

