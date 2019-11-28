VIDEO: James is a total hero and Chris Moyles can't get enough of it

28 November 2019, 16:45 | Updated: 28 November 2019, 17:01

James recalls the heroic moment he chased after thieves
James recalls the heroic moment he chased after thieves. Picture: Radio X

The Chris Moyles Show producer revealed how he ran after thieves who stole a woman's bag this morning.

This week saw James came into the show with an exceptional story of heroism... and Chris Moyles couldn't get enough of it.

The Chris Moyles Show producer was making his way into work this morning when he heard a woman screaming and leapt into action.

After realising thieves had snatched the woman's purse, James opted not to steer clear of danger, but to chase after the assailants -all while giving crucial information to the police.

Watch our video above to see James explain all.

Total legend!

Find out what happened when James finally bought his girlfriend flowers:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Kevin Smith talks about his heart attack and extreme weight loss with Chris Moyles

WATCH: Kevin Smith talks to Chris Moyles about his heart attack and extreme weight loss
The Chris Moyles Show talks haircuts

VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show gets serious about haircuts

Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

Edward Norton talks his visit to Abbey Road studios

VIDEO: Edward Norton talks to Chris Moyles about his visit to Abbey Road studios
Matt gets 365 beers delivered to the Radio X office and Chris Moyles is loving it

VIDEO: Matt has to take home a year's of supply beer and Chris Moyles is loving it

Latest On Radio X

I'm not trying to be a negative, but sometimes people need to know when they are in the wrong.

The Who's Pete Townshend apologises for comments on the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle

The Who

Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall returns to host The BRIT Awards 2020

News

Bez from Happy Mondays performs at Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands on May 20 1991

The 10 best BAGGY albums

Features

Courteeners' Liam Fray and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

WATCH: Courteeners cover Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See at Sheffield gig

Courteeners

JIMI HENDRIX at Isle Of Wight Festival 1970

Where was Jimi Hendrix's final gig and what did he play?

Features

Christmas Jumpers 2019

The best Christmas jumpers for 2019

Features