VIDEO: James Hides In Another Bush For X Marks The Spot
27 June 2018, 14:38
Chris Moyles sent the producer to a new secret location to give listeners the chance to win £1000.
Chris sent James to yet another secret location this week, and this time he went full-on incognito.
Hiding in some bushes and a camo tent, the producer put a phone in tupperwear and buried it in the woods, giving just a few clues as to where in the country he was.
Turns out he was in Moseley, Birmingham, and one pink-shirted man didn't miss a trick and ran down there sharpish.
And it turns out he really needed the £1000, since he'd just totalled his car the day before.
Find out more in our video above.
