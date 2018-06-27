VIDEO: James Hides In Another Bush For X Marks The Spot

Chris Moyles sent the producer to a new secret location to give listeners the chance to win £1000.

Chris sent James to yet another secret location this week, and this time he went full-on incognito.

Hiding in some bushes and a camo tent, the producer put a phone in tupperwear and buried it in the woods, giving just a few clues as to where in the country he was.

Turns out he was in Moseley, Birmingham, and one pink-shirted man didn't miss a trick and ran down there sharpish.

And it turns out he really needed the £1000, since he'd just totalled his car the day before.

Find out more in our video above.

