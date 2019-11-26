VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show gets serious about haircuts

26 November 2019, 18:17 | Updated: 26 November 2019, 18:18

Two members of the team got haircuts this week, and Dom may or may not of noticed... which led the team into an energetic discussion.

This week both Chris and Pippa got new haircuts this week, which prompted Chris to question just how much attention Dom was playing to them.

Dom may not have noticed that Pippa had cut her hair at first, but he knows he definitely isn't a fan of exceptionally long hair. Though what that's got to do with farms we'll never know!

See them wax lyrical about hair in our video above.

Watch Chris Moyles rant about The X Factor here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

Edward Norton talks his visit to Abbey Road studios

VIDEO: Edward Norton talks to Chris Moyles about his visit to Abbey Road studios
Matt gets 365 beers delivered to the Radio X office and Chris Moyles is loving it

VIDEO: Matt has to take home a year's of supply beer and Chris Moyles is loving it
Matt plays the McDonald's memory game

VIDEO: Chris Moyles sends Matt to McDonald's with a MASSIVE order
Chris Moyles meets Alexsei the contortionist

VIDEO: Chris Moyles freaks out over Alexsei the contortionist

Latest On Radio X

Sex Pistols original line-up for Steve Jones, Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), Glen Matlock and Paul Cook

The 50 best debut singles

Features

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT Festival 2020

Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi to headline TRNSMT 2020

TRNSMT Festival 2020

Blossoms' Tom Ogden and Paul McCartney

Blossoms' Tom Ogden defends Paul McCartney headlining Glastonbury 2020

Blossoms

Liam Gallagher posters appear in Manchester with date Friday 12 June 2020

Liam Gallagher teases June 2020 date with posters across Manchester

Liam Gallagher

Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr proudly display their MBE medals after their investiture at the Palace. 1965

The true story of why John Lennon returned his MBE

The Beatles

Coldplay Perform At The Natural History Museum

Coldplay's gig at The National History Museum in London: Get the full setlist

Coldplay