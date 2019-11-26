VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show gets serious about haircuts

Two members of the team got haircuts this week, and Dom may or may not of noticed... which led the team into an energetic discussion.

This week both Chris and Pippa got new haircuts this week, which prompted Chris to question just how much attention Dom was playing to them.

Dom may not have noticed that Pippa had cut her hair at first, but he knows he definitely isn't a fan of exceptionally long hair. Though what that's got to do with farms we'll never know!

See them wax lyrical about hair in our video above.

Watch Chris Moyles rant about The X Factor here:

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast here: