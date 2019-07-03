VIDEO: Chris Moyles found the flossing kid from Glastonbury 2019

This week we launched a search for the little legend who showed off his moves during Liam Gallagher's Glasto set, and now we've found him.

Earlier this week on The Chris Moyles Show, the Radio X presenter waxed lyrical about the talented young festival-goer he spotted at Glastonbury 2019.

In footage taken by Moyles himself, a young boy was seen enjoying Liam Gallagher's set on the Pyramid Stage by flossing his heart out during the classic Oasis anthem Cigarettes & Alcohol.

Chris sent out a nationwide search for the little legend, and he was of course discovered as Flynn - who lives just outside Glastonbury.

Watch our interview with him above.

READ MORE: The Chris Moyles Show flags gathered for Liam Gallagher's gig and it was epic

See our original video of Flynn below:

WATCH: Johnny Marr joins The Killers on stage for This Charming Man and Mr. Brightside

Watch Lewis Capaldi settle his beef with Noel Gallagher Glastonbury 2019: