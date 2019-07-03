VIDEO: Chris Moyles found the flossing kid from Glastonbury 2019

3 July 2019, 17:42

This week we launched a search for the little legend who showed off his moves during Liam Gallagher's Glasto set, and now we've found him.

Earlier this week on The Chris Moyles Show, the Radio X presenter waxed lyrical about the talented young festival-goer he spotted at Glastonbury 2019.

In footage taken by Moyles himself, a young boy was seen enjoying Liam Gallagher's set on the Pyramid Stage by flossing his heart out during the classic Oasis anthem Cigarettes & Alcohol.

Chris sent out a nationwide search for the little legend, and he was of course discovered as Flynn - who lives just outside Glastonbury.

Watch our interview with him above.

READ MORE: The Chris Moyles Show flags gathered for Liam Gallagher's gig and it was epic

See our original video of Flynn below:

WATCH: Johnny Marr joins The Killers on stage for This Charming Man and Mr. Brightside

Watch Lewis Capaldi settle his beef with Noel Gallagher Glastonbury 2019:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Pippa listens back to her Glastonbury diaries on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Pippa hears her Glastonbury diaries on The Chris Moyles Show
Chris Moyles wants to find this flossing kid from Liam Gallagher's Glastonbury 2019 set

VIDEO: Chris Moyles is looking for this flossing kid from Glastonbury 2019
Liam Gallagher on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019

See Chris Moyles’ Glastonbury flags gather for Liam Gallagher
The Chris Moyles Show's Radio X flags have been sent to Glastonbury 2019

VIDEO: Get to know our Radio X Glastonbury Flags for The Chris Moyles Show
James gets left in the studio on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne prank James by leaving him in the studio

Latest On Radio X

The former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr's 2019 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Johnny Marr

Noel Gallagher, Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi

VIDEO: Sam Fender weighs in on Noel Gallagher Lewis Capaldi beef

Sam Fender

Florence + The Machine live in 2008

Florence + The Machine to release 10th anniversary edition of Lungs

Florence And The Machine

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and The Smiths former frontman Morrissey

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on Morrissey: "He's still a king"

The Killers

Johnny Marr performs at the Other Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2019

Johnny Marr announces homecoming date at Albert Hall Manchester

Johnny Marr

Soundgarden pictured in 1992

The best grunge bands of all time

Lists