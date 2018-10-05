VIDEO: Dom Wears A Man Utd Shirt For Global's Make Some Noise

5 October 2018, 16:05 | Updated: 5 October 2018, 16:07

Liverpool fan Dom made the ultimate sacrifice and put on a Manchester United shirt live on air.

It's Global's Make Some Noise day and our presenters have been sacrificing themselves all day to raise money for our Make Some Noise Charity.

Some attempted death-defying stunts, some scaled Ben Nevis, but Liverpool fan Dom completed the impossible challenge of wearing a Man United shirt.

Watch him complete the impossible task above.

If you think what Dom had to do was bad, wait till you see what Pippa went through.

Earlier today Pippa faced her biggest fear by handling Maureen the tarantula.

Watch our video to see just how terrified she was:

Global’s Make Some Noise Day follows months of fundraising which has seen Global presenters take on their most gruelling challenges yet.

Classic FM’s Aled Jones faced his fear of flying with white-knuckle wing walk challenge, living out his hit ‘Walking in the Air’ at more than 6,500ft and speeds of 130mph.

Heart West Midlands’ Ed James scaled Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike this week.Across the country schools and workplaces will be dressing loud.

It’s not too late to get involved! To find out how to join in and raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise click here.

And for your last chance to win fabulous prizes, including holidays to New York, Mexico, Florida or Dubai, or a new FIAT 500, click here.

Follow all the action as the day unfolds on here at Radio X.

You can donate here!

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Dominic Byrne Wears Manchester Utd Shirt On The Chris Moyles Show for Make Some Noise

VIDEO: Dom Wears A Man Utd Shirt For Global's Make Some Noise
Pippa holds a spider on The Chris Moyles Show for Global's Make Some Noise

VIDEO: Pippa Holds A Tarantula Like A Legend For Make Some Noise
Chris Moyles gets angry at Dom for asking him to turn the music down on Radio X

VIDEO: Chris Loses It At Dom For Asking To Turn The Music Down
James reads from a script on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: James Got Stitched Right Up With This Listener Letter

Rainbow's Zippy and Geoffrey Hayes with Radio X's Chris Moyles inset

VIDEO: Chris Moyles Can't Stop Doing The Voices From Rainbow

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast