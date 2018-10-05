VIDEO: Dom Wears A Man Utd Shirt For Global's Make Some Noise

Liverpool fan Dom made the ultimate sacrifice and put on a Manchester United shirt live on air.

It's Global's Make Some Noise day and our presenters have been sacrificing themselves all day to raise money for our Make Some Noise Charity.

Some attempted death-defying stunts, some scaled Ben Nevis, but Liverpool fan Dom completed the impossible challenge of wearing a Man United shirt.

Watch him complete the impossible task above.

If you think what Dom had to do was bad, wait till you see what Pippa went through.

Earlier today Pippa faced her biggest fear by handling Maureen the tarantula.

Watch our video to see just how terrified she was:

Global’s Make Some Noise Day follows months of fundraising which has seen Global presenters take on their most gruelling challenges yet.

Classic FM’s Aled Jones faced his fear of flying with white-knuckle wing walk challenge, living out his hit ‘Walking in the Air’ at more than 6,500ft and speeds of 130mph.

Heart West Midlands’ Ed James scaled Ben Nevis, Snowdon and Scafell Pike this week.Across the country schools and workplaces will be dressing loud.

Follow all the action as the day unfolds on here at Radio X.