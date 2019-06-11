VIDEO: Chris Moyles pranked Dom again by isolating his vocals

Listen to Dom's dulcet tones on the The Chris Moyles Show as he sings along to Baltimora's Tarzan Boy.

Another day, another prank suffered by Dom at the hands of Chris Moyles.

This time, it came in the form of vocal shaming as Chris lulled Dom into a false sense of security when he played the oft forgotten 80s gem Tarzan Boy by Baltimora.

Unfortunately for Dom, when he was singing along to the track heartily Chris decided to record his vocals and play them back for the world to hear!

Watch our video above to hear Dom's stunning isolated vocals and see his shame.

Watch the original video for the banger below:

