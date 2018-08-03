VIDEO: Dom's Not The Only One Who Struggled With Mnangagwa

3 August 2018, 16:21

This week saw the politician win the Zimbabwe election, which unfortunately meant more newsreader blunders.

This week we woke to the news that Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the Zimbabwean presidential elections.

And, while his opposition seem to be disputing his victory, there's something far more pressing happening in British newsrooms.

A few months ago, Dom tripped over the politician's surname, but it turns out that he's in good company.

Watch our video to find out why.

Oh dear. We reckon they will both definitely remember how to say it next time.

