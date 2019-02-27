VIDEO: Dom's played our McCoy's crisps game and smashed it

We've finally found a game Dom can excel at, and it's got A LOT to do with snacking.

Dom has FINALLY found a game he's good at, and it involves eating McCoy's crisps.

Moyles' lick the chip game saw Pippa feed Dom unidentified crisps as he guessed their flavour, and actually... he completely smashed it!

Watch our video above to see the crisp-loving genius at work. If Dom's crisp tasting technique isn't enough to make you love the game, then Moyles' jingle will.

Remember when Dom got James McAvoy to play the game? No?

Remind yourself with our video

Find out about Dom's fantasy life with