VIDEO: Dom's played our McCoy's crisps game and smashed it

27 February 2019, 15:36 | Updated: 27 February 2019, 16:26

We've finally found a game Dom can excel at, and it's got A LOT to do with snacking.

Dom has FINALLY found a game he's good at, and it involves eating McCoy's crisps.

Moyles' lick the chip game saw Pippa feed Dom unidentified crisps as he guessed their flavour, and actually... he completely smashed it!

Watch our video above to see the crisp-loving genius at work. If Dom's crisp tasting technique isn't enough to make you love the game, then Moyles' jingle will.

Remember when Dom got James McAvoy to play the game? No?

Remind yourself with our video

Find out about Dom's fantasy life with

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris Moyles meets Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett

Chris Moyles Meets... Mumford and Sons

Mumford And Sons

Dominic Byrne on The Chris Moyles Show with Taron Egerton inset

VIDEO: Dom's fantasy life with Taron Egerton is VERY interesting
Nick Frost talks meeting Peter Jackson on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Nick Frost has the best story about "meeting" Peter Jackson
Chris Moyles tells a story about his mum meeting Robbie Keane on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Moyles' story about his mum, Robbie Keane & Tottenham Hotspurs is epic!
Dom gets a massage live on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Dom is surprised with a massage live on-air

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast