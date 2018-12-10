VIDEO: Dom gets a new festive 'vibrating alarm clock'

10 December 2018, 14:00 | Updated: 10 December 2018, 17:23

He was originally sent the item in a naughty Christmas adult advent calendar... but it seemed to go missing.

Dom and The Chris Moyles show were sent a naughty adult advent calendar and sadly one of the gifts went missing.

It was a gold vibrating... alarm clock, and Dom was naturally devastated to have lost it.

But, thanks to Lovehoney, he was reunited with the dazzling and useful object once more.

Watch his reaction to the replacement in our video above.

Dom gets a new vibrating 'alarm clock' on The Chris Moyles Show
Dom gets a new vibrating 'alarm clock' on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

The adult retailer also sent a letter thanking Dom and the team for the plug, which of course was a shout out on-air.

Get your minds out of the gutter people!

Watch Dom open a door on his festive adult advent calendar last week:

