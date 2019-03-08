VIDEO: Dom FINALLY has a drink planned with Taron Egerton

8 March 2019, 13:19 | Updated: 8 March 2019, 13:25

The Rocketman actor has responded to Dom's invite for a drink on The Chris Moyles Show, but Dom might have other plans...

This week The Chris Moyles Show finally had a breakthrough when Dom got a text back from none other than Taron Egerton.

Dom and the Rocketman actor, who is set to portray Elton John in the upcoming film, struck up a bit of a bromance last year, and they've been trying to meet p for a drink ever since.

Taron Egerton has agreed to drinks with Dom on The Chris Moyles Show
Taron Egerton has agreed to drinks with Dom on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Now, after looking at their busy diaries, it looks like there's FINALLY a date they both can do.

There be a bit of a problem if Taron isn't into football though...

Watch our video above to find out more.

Watch Taron Egerton duet with Elton John on his Tiny Dancer anthem:

READ MORE: This is the advice Elton John gave Taron Egerton for his Rocketman role

