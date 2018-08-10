VIDEO: Denzel Washington Reacts To Throwback 90s Interview

Chris Moyles showed the Hollywood actor an early '90s interview of himself talking about his Oscar chances.

Denzel Washington visited The Chris Moyles Show this week and chatted about his long and varied career.

The Hollywood actor is releasing his first ever sequel in Equaliser 2 on 17 August, but it's fair to say when it comes to the world of acting it's one of the few milestones he has left.

The actor has won two Oscars and has been nominated for the honour numerous times, but it's fair to say his success has barely changed him a bit.

In fact, back in 1993 when Denzel had one Academy Award under his belt and was nominated for Best Actor, he was just as outspoken as he is now.

Chris remind him just how honest he was when he was interviewed by Barbara Walters, who asked who deserved to win in his category.

Watch our video above to find out just who he thought deserved it.

Some things never change!

Not content to take a trip down memory lane, Chris even showed the Training Day star a picture of himself from almost 20 years ago.

See Denzel's reaction here:

What a legend.