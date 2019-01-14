VIDEO: Chris Moyles plays a Dave Grohl Reverse Word Game special!

To celebrate the Foo Fighters frontman's 50th Birthday, The Chris Moyles Show added a special Grohl-esque twist to their game.

Today marks Dave Grohl's 50th Birthday and we've celebrated by transforming Radio X into Radio Grohl.

And what better way for The Chris Moyles Show to celebrate, than by turning one of the Learn To Fly rocker's biggest songs into a reverse word?

Watch Chris and the team tackle one of Grohl's famous lines in our video above.

Chris Moyles wears a black wig on Radio X's Radio Grohl day. Picture: Radio X

Wow. That was quite something.

Watch Dave Grohl tell Chris Moyles the story behind his incredible Christopher Walken impression in our video below:

