VIDEO: Chris Moyles plays a Dave Grohl Reverse Word Game special!

14 January 2019, 13:36

To celebrate the Foo Fighters frontman's 50th Birthday, The Chris Moyles Show added a special Grohl-esque twist to their game.

Today marks Dave Grohl's 50th Birthday and we've celebrated by transforming Radio X into Radio Grohl.

And what better way for The Chris Moyles Show to celebrate, than by turning one of the Learn To Fly rocker's biggest songs into a reverse word?

Watch Chris and the team tackle one of Grohl's famous lines in our video above.

Chris Moyles wears a black wig on Radio X's Radio Grohl day
Chris Moyles wears a black wig on Radio X's Radio Grohl day. Picture: Radio X

Wow. That was quite something.

Watch Dave Grohl tell Chris Moyles the story behind his incredible Christopher Walken impression in our video below:

READ MORE: Remember Dave Grohl kicking someone out of a Foo Fighters gig?

READ MORE: What is Dave Grohl's real name?

