VIDEO: Chris Moyles cringes at his 16-year-old self on the radio

10 July 2019, 15:06

Dom finally got his own back on Chris by digging up some throwback audio of the Radio X presenter as a teenager. Listen to it here.

Chris Moyles has finally had a taste of his own medicine after Dom dug up something epic from his past.

The Radio X DJ might be one of the most famous faces in radio, but when he was 16 he did the weather for Radio Air.

Watch the moment the team resurfaced the audio from a teenage Chris Moyles, who sounds VERY different to how he does now...

Everyone has to start somewhere right?

Remind yourself what happened when Chris Moyles showed his pre-weight loss photo to Denzel Washington:

