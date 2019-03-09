VIDEO: Chris Moyles tries ASMR and it's VERY creepy

The Radio X DJ gave the internet phenomenon a try on The Chris Moyles Show and it was pretty creepy.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the Radio X DJ tried the internet trend that's taken the world by storm.

ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos have been around for a while now, helping people nod off to sleep or just unwind and relax.

But the jury's out on whether it's really relaxing or really really creepy.

So of course, Chris gave it a go himself and we can definitely confirm that it is in fact creepy.

Watch him give us his go at the trend in our video above.

Chris Moyles tries ASMR and it's creepy. Picture: Radio X

Chris might want to knock that off if he ever bumps into Samuel L. Jackson, though.

Earlier this week, Dom spoke to Captain Marvel actor and general superstar about what Chris should be

Watch now: