VIDEO: James Got Stitched Right Up With This Listener Letter

A listener sent in the opening to their book, and it was quite the tongue twister for the producer.

Today saw a long-time listener send in a book, the Matwix, which was written in the way James might read it.

Unfortunately that meant it was littered with words the producer finds impossible to pronounce.

James didn't see the funny side but Pippa was in absolute hysterics!

Watch him in our video above.

We reckon he won't be getting called up to do audiobooks any time soon.

Don't worry James, Jonathan Ross has trouble with his 'r's and he's minted.

