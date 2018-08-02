VIDEO: Chris Noticed Something About Pippa's Face In This Video...

The camera man captured shots of some of our staff at our Sundown Sessions, but Chris couldn't help look at Pippa.

A recent video of one of our company's parties features people having lots of fun on the Radio X rooftop.

But among the the glamorous shots of cocktails, DJs and people having fun the cameraman just so happened to capture Pippa halfway through a doughnut.

Watch our video to see just what has Chris so tickled about Pippa's starring role.

Nothing wrong with enjoying food Pippa!

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen: