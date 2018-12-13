VIDEO: Chris & Pippa's jazzy suits are perfect for the Christmas party

The Chris Moyles Show was sent in some pretty snazzy suits for the festive season, and Moyles' was Star Wars themed.

Chris and the team are very much getting into the festive spirit and they had a helping hand when some snazzy suits were sent in.

Pippa was given a skirt suit in the theme of a Christmas jumper, while Chris received an awesome R2-D2 suit.

Watch them try on the surprisingly flattering outfits in our video above.

Please, please someone get them to wear it to the Christmas party!

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles try on their party suits on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Meanwhile, the rest of the gang's been having a go at trying things on... even if they're not quite what they thought.

Watch Toby try on a "bonnet" from Dom's adult advent calendar:

