VIDEO: Chris & Pippa's jazzy suits are perfect for the Christmas party

13 December 2018, 14:27 | Updated: 13 December 2018, 14:32

The Chris Moyles Show was sent in some pretty snazzy suits for the festive season, and Moyles' was Star Wars themed.

Chris and the team are very much getting into the festive spirit and they had a helping hand when some snazzy suits were sent in.

Pippa was given a skirt suit in the theme of a Christmas jumper, while Chris received an awesome R2-D2 suit.

Watch them try on the surprisingly flattering outfits in our video above.

Please, please someone get them to wear it to the Christmas party!

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles try on their party suits on The Chris Moyles Show
Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles try on their party suits on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Meanwhile, the rest of the gang's been having a go at trying things on... even if they're not quite what they thought.

Watch Toby try on a "bonnet" from Dom's adult advent calendar:

Watch The Chris Moyles Show give Dominic The Donkey its first play of 2018:

VIDEO: Watch Nick Knowles thank Chris Moyles for his iTunes No.1

VIDEO: Watch Aled Jones sing a dodgy sounding version of Walking in the Air

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Nick Knowles speaks to Chris Moyles afterI'm A Celeb exit

Watch the moment Nick Knowles thanks Chris Moyles after I'm A Celeb exit
Aled Jones sings Walking in the Air live on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Aled Jones sang a really odd version of Walking in the Air
Toby tries on "bonnet" from Dom's adult advent calendar

VIDEO: Toby tries on a "bonnet" from Dom's adult advent calendar
A Chris Moyles puppet sings Dominic the Donkey

VIDEO: Chris Moyles gives Dominic The Donkey its first play of 2018
Dominic Byrne, The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Toby Tarrant

VIDEO: Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Toby Tarrant have a Mick Jagger-off

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast