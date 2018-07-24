VIDEO: Chris & Pippa Totally Slated Matt's Fancy Dress

Think you could tell what famous film duo Matt and his friend are dressed-up as?

Producer Matt was in Leeds with his mate over the weekend, where he took part in some fancy dress... as you do.

He thought they did a pretty decent job dressed as Wayne and Garth from the hit '90s film, Wayne's World, but Pippa had some definite reservations.

Find out where he went wrong in our video above.

Who knew glasses shape was so crucial to getting it right?

Pippa definitely knows what she's talking about to be fair. When it comes to fancy dress, she doesn't hold back.

Watch Chris and Pippa don T.Rex costumes and race in Leicester Square:

