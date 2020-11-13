Remember Chris Moyles and his "John Lewis Christmas ad" prank?

The Radio X presenter cooked up some "leaked" footage, which sparked widespread speculation about the festive ad two years ago,

Back in November 2018, rumours were rife about the content of that year's John Lewis Christmas TV ad.

A mysterious clip emerged on social media which appeared to mimic the department store's iconic and much-loved festive adverts and suggested that Elton John's Rocket Man could be that year's song.

The 16-second teaser opened with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with a Rocket Man-themed decoration, before panning to a mystery piano player what looked like an animal costume.

But it wasn't Sir Elton who was behind the clip - or John Lewis. It was our very own Chris Moyles.

Here's how Chris revealed the hoax on air:

News outlets from all over the UK reported on the mysterious clip, including This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby!

Even John Lewis themselves saw the funny side, responding to Moyles on Twitter: ".@ChrisMoyles thanks for auditioning for our 2019 Christmas advert. You've got it! See you next year!"

.@ChrisMoyles thanks for auditioning for our 2019 Christmas advert. You've got it! See you next year! 🦆 https://t.co/7eJHYqzvXZ — John Lewis & Partners (@jlandpartners) November 9, 2018

Needless to say, the 2019 Christmas ad featured... Dan Smith of Bastille. Never mind, Chris.

