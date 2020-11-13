Remember Chris Moyles and his "John Lewis Christmas ad" prank?

13 November 2020, 10:36 | Updated: 13 November 2020, 10:49

The Radio X presenter cooked up some "leaked" footage, which sparked widespread speculation about the festive ad two years ago,

Back in November 2018, rumours were rife about the content of that year's John Lewis Christmas TV ad.

A mysterious clip emerged on social media which appeared to mimic the department store's iconic and much-loved festive adverts and suggested that Elton John's Rocket Man could be that year's song.

The 16-second teaser opened with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree adorned with a Rocket Man-themed decoration, before panning to a mystery piano player what looked like an animal costume.

But it wasn't Sir Elton who was behind the clip - or John Lewis. It was our very own Chris Moyles.

Here's how Chris revealed the hoax on air:

News outlets from all over the UK reported on the mysterious clip, including This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby!

Even John Lewis themselves saw the funny side, responding to Moyles on Twitter: ".@ChrisMoyles thanks for auditioning for our 2019 Christmas advert. You've got it! See you next year!"

Needless to say, the 2019 Christmas ad featured... Dan Smith of Bastille. Never mind, Chris.

The best John Lewis Christmas TV ads… and the worst

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show weekdays from 6.30am - 10am and Saturdays from 8am-11am on 104.9FM in London and 97.7FM in Manchester.

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Chris has a taste of his homemade cider

Chris Moyles samples his homemade cider and tries to to sell it to a pub landlord in Wales
Chris Moyles in August 2020

Chris Moyles reveals how he maintains his weight loss during the COVID-19 pandemic
Dom's Big Slot was unexpected this week

Dom has everyone in absolute hysterics with his Big Slot

Dom tries on his birthday roller skates on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom takes his birthday roller skates for spin in Leicester Square
Aled Jones debunks Walking In The Air myths

Aled Jones debunks Walking In The Air myths on The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme

Eagles of Death Metal mark 5 years since The Bataclan Paris terror attacks

Music News

Classic John Lewis Christmas TV ads

The best John Lewis Christmas TV ads… and the worst

Features

A still from the John Lewis Christmas advert with Celeste inset

John Lewis unveil Give A Little Love Christmas ad with original song by Celeste

News

Bernard Sumner of New Order performs on stage during their Miami Residency at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on January 15 2020 i

New Order's Bernard Sumner reveals he's had coronavirus

New Order

Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon announces The Bonny Definitive album and Ghost single

Gerry Cinnamon

Freddie Mercury in the Somebody To Love video, 1976

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Queen's Somebody To Love correct?

Quizzes