VIDEO: Chris Moyles is loving Dom's appearance at the British Podcast Awards

Chris found out that Dom presented an award at the prestigious ceremony earlier this month, and he had a few questions about it.

Dominic Byrne attended the British Podcast Awards earlier this month, and despite not winning anything, he had a good go at presenting an award.

The night itself wasn't televised, but luckily James was on hand to take some video on his phone.

Chris Moyles got wind of Dom's appearance at the event and as you can imagine he was pretty tickled by it.

Watch Chris get stuck into everything from Dom's dress sense to his interesting opening lines.

