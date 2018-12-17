VIDEO: Chris got a Squatty Potty from his brother

Moyles really wanted the toilet-based kit for Christmas, and he's already used it too!

Chris Moyles really only had a simple request for Christmas this year. He wanted a Squatty Potty.

Most of you might think it's a crap present and might poo-poo the idea, but the Radio X DJ thought it was very useful.

Lo and behold, his prayers were answered by none other than his brother, who bought him the toilet-related item.

Plus, he's already used it. Talk about quick work.

Watch Chris Moyles discuss his new present in our video above.

Chris Moyles' head on the Squatty Potty unicorn. Picture: Squatty Potty/Radio X

