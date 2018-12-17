VIDEO: Chris got a Squatty Potty from his brother

17 December 2018, 12:05

Moyles really wanted the toilet-based kit for Christmas, and he's already used it too!

Chris Moyles really only had a simple request for Christmas this year. He wanted a Squatty Potty.

Most of you might think it's a crap present and might poo-poo the idea, but the Radio X DJ thought it was very useful.

Lo and behold, his prayers were answered by none other than his brother, who bought him the toilet-related item.

Plus, he's already used it. Talk about quick work.

Watch Chris Moyles discuss his new present in our video above.

Chris Moyles' head on the Squatty Potty unicorn
Chris Moyles' head on the Squatty Potty unicorn. Picture: Squatty Potty/Radio X

Find out just why Chris Moyles wanted the gift here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

A Chris Moyles puppet sings Dominic the Donkey

VIDEO: Chris Moyles gives Dominic The Donkey its first play of 2018
Aled Jones sings Walking in the Air live on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Aled Jones sang a really odd version of Walking in the Air
Chris Moyles wants a squatty potty for Christmas

VIDEOS: Chris Moyles wants a something pretty crap this Christmas
Chris Moyles tells his Christmas party selfie story

Chris has the best selfie story from the work Christmas party!
Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles try on their party suits on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Chris & Pippa's jazzy suits are perfect for the Christmas party

Podcast

Chris Moyles Birthday

The Chris Moyles Show On Radio X Podcast