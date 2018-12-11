VIDEO: Chris Moyles, Dominic Byrne and Toby Tarrant have a Mick Jagger-off

Watch The Chris Moyles Show pay homage to the iconic Rolling Stones frontman and cast your vote for the best impression here.

Chris Moyles and Dominic Byrne are partial to an impression or two, and it's fair to say Dom's not far behind.

But being a huge fan of The Rolling Stones, Toby couldn't help but get involved by showing off his impression of Mick Jagger - and to be fair he's not half bad.

We reckon Moyles' Jagger accent leaves a bit to be desired, though.

Watch our video above and decide for yourself who's best in this poll:

Just in case you forgot how much of a fan Toby is of the Stones, re-live the moment he got a tattoo of the band's logo live on air. Oh, and it was only done by Pippa! No big deal.

Watch our video here: