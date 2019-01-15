VIDEO: Chris and Dom gave themselves very mature Twitter names

15 January 2019, 13:14

Chris Moyles fancied a little change on Twitter and thought he'd get Dom involved too.

Chris Moyles fancied changing his name on Twitter this morning, and decided to get Dom roped in too.

Unfortunately for Dom, it didn't just mean changing his name, but posting a very mature tweet to accompany it.

Watch our video above to see just what warranted all those retweets.

Never say this show isn't the height of sophistication!

