VIDEO: Chris Got A Choo-Choo At The Tour de France

A fan of The Chris Moyles Show pulled off the best choo-choo yet over the weekend.

This weekend saw cyclist Geraint Thomas make history by becoming the first Welshman to win the Tour de France.

But during the race itself, a devoted listener of The Chris Moyles Show went out of their way to make history, by doing a huge "choo-choo" while on camera.

Not only was she captured live on French television making the distinctive sound, but she also managed to have a huge sign too.

Watch the moment Radio X made it on to the Tour de France in our video above.

Legend.

