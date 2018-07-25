VIDEO: Chris Challenged The Team To Take A Lie Detector Test

25 July 2018, 17:00

Chris and Pippa hooked Toby, Matt and James up to a machine, and the results were shocking.

Chris Moyles challenged Matt, Toby and James to a lie detector test, which was hooked up to a shock machine.

Unsurprisingly, he then asked all three of them very personal questions... with hilarious consequences.

Watch our video above.

Unfortunately Chris and Pippa didn't have time to answer questions, but we're sure they will next time.

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

Here's how to listen:

