VIDEO: Chris Moyles Can't Stop Doing The Voices From Rainbow

2 October 2018, 12:44 | Updated: 2 October 2018, 12:47

Moyles was so addicted to impersonating Zippy, Bungle and George, they made a special appearance in today's news.

Chris and the team thought fondly of Geoffrey Hayes this week, after the sad news of his passing.

This led the Radio X presenter to do his best impressions of Zippy, Bungle and George during the show, and once he got started... he just couldn't stop!

Rainbow's Zippy and Geoffrey Hayes with Radio X's Chris Moyles inset
Rainbow's Zippy and Geoffrey Hayes with Radio X's Chris Moyles inset. Picture: FremantleMedia Ltd/REX/Shutterstock & Radio X

In fact, he brought the much-loved characters right into the news, happily interrupting Dom through some very serious reporting.

Watch our video to see him in action.

