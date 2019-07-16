VIDEO: Chris Moyles got a "bum willy bum" at the Wimbledon women's final

A listener of The Chris Moyles Show rose to the occasion once again this weekend and managed to get their phrase out at the women's singles final.

This summer, our listeners have been doing their best to be seen AND heard all over the nation.

First they held Radio X flags during Liam Gallagher's Glastonbury set, and then they turned their hand to shouting out words during Wimbledon.

One fan in particular was brave enough to shout out "bum willy bum" during this weekend's women's singles final with Simon Halep and Serena Williams.

Watch the moment it was spotted by the crowd the show.

Remind yourself of how Chris and the team got their flags to Glastobnury 2019:

Meet one of our chief flag-bearers, Connor, here: