VIDEO: Chris Moyles got a "bum willy bum" at the Wimbledon women's final

16 July 2019, 13:48

A listener of The Chris Moyles Show rose to the occasion once again this weekend and managed to get their phrase out at the women's singles final.

This summer, our listeners have been doing their best to be seen AND heard all over the nation.

First they held Radio X flags during Liam Gallagher's Glastonbury set, and then they turned their hand to shouting out words during Wimbledon.

One fan in particular was brave enough to shout out "bum willy bum" during this weekend's women's singles final with Simon Halep and Serena Williams.

Watch the moment it was spotted by the crowd the show.

Remind yourself of how Chris and the team got their flags to Glastobnury 2019:

Meet one of our chief flag-bearers, Connor, here:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Seth Rogan admits to Chris Moyles that he's still relaxing in the UK

VIDEO: Seth Rogen tells Chris Moyles he's still managing to "relax" in the UK

News

Pippa has a yet another slip of the tongue live on-air

VIDEO: Pippa tries and fails to avoid another classic another slip of the tongue
Chris Moyles cringes at his 16-year-old self on the radio

VIDEO: Chris Moyles cringes at his 16-year-old self on the radio
Dom completes the high five challenged at Hyde Park

Dom completed the high five challenge with Sadiq Khan at Stevie Wonder's Hyde Park gig
WhatsApp the Studio

A new way to contact The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Lewis Capaldi at TRNSMT Festival 2019

VIDEO: Elderly woman spotted on shoulders during Lewis Capaldi's TRNSMT 2019 set
Latitude Festival

Latitude Festival: Stage Times, Line-Up & More

Bluedot Festival

Bluedot Festival: Stage times, line-up and more

Brian May and Freddie Mercury performing live on stage

Brian May: Queen will never tour with a Freddie Mercury impersonator

Queen

Lewis Capaldi wearing a Chewbacca mask at TRNSMT Festival 2019

Lewis Capaldi trolls Noel Gallagher with Chewbacca mask at TRNSMT festival

Noel Gallagher

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury, complete with Noel Gallagher tweet

The best celebrity Twitter fights in rock

Features