VIDEO: When Bernie Clifton wrote an angry letter to Chris Moyles...

25 September 2020, 16:47 | Updated: 25 September 2020, 16:54

This week, Chris Moyles recalled the time made a joke about Bernie Clifton and Bonnie Langford on a roadshow, but the story didn't end there.

This week, Chris Moyles recalled the time he went on a roadshow 20 years ago and managed to make a joke about Bernie Clifton and Bonnie Langford.

Chris thought it was a throwaway comment at the time, until he received a sternly-worded letter from Bernie Clifton.

The Radio X DJ seemed to have misplaced a letter, but fortunately James did some digging and managed to find an article describing the whole incident. That you internet!

Watch our video to see what Bernie wrote and get Moyles' sassy response here!

