VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger Seemed Confused On The Chris Moyles Show

30 July 2018, 15:06

Arnie celebrated his birthday and popped up on The Chris Moyles Show this morning, but was a bit disorientated.

Chris and the team marked Schwarzenegger's 71st birthday today, by having him magically appear on the show.

The Terminator actor seemed to be stuck on a bit of a loop, though. Maybe he'd done a bit too much partying the week before?

Watch our video above to hear some of his cracking one-liners, which you may or may not have heard in his various films.

The Chris Moyles Show is back on Radio X at 6.30 every weekday morning.

