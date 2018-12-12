VIDEO: Aled Jones sang a really odd version of Walking in the Air

12 December 2018, 18:18

Hear the iconic song from The Snowman like you've never heard it before.

Aled Jones was the secret guest today on The Chris Moyles Show, and he naturally treated us to a rendition of Walking in the Air.

It's one of the most famous songs in British history, with Jones in his choir boy days providing the iconic vocals to the 1982 animated film The Snowman.

Of course, it's difficult for Aled Jones to hit the same highs 36 years later, so Chris Moyles thought he'd give him a helping hand on-air.

Listen to this very strange version of the classic festive song above.

That's not all Chris and the team are doing to get in the festive mood, oh no.

This week also saw them give Dominic The Donkey its very first play, complete with a Moyles puppet.

You're very welcome:

