VIDEO: Al Murray formed his band from Twitter

The famous Pub Landlord has revealed he made a band on Twitter, but it came about in the weirdest way ever.

Al Murray came into The Chris Moyles Show this week, and talked all things entertainment including his new Landlord Of Hope And Glory dates.

But it turns out the comedian just isn't in the Stand-Up game; he's also in a band called Fat Cops.

And as The Pub Landlord comic revealed to Chris Moyles, they met in a completely unconventional way... by having lots of spats on Twitter.

Watch our video above to find out more.

