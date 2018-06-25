VIDEO: Actual Footage Of Pippa & Cliff Richard's Dinner Date

Chris and Dom are at it again with another impression, and this time it's uncanny.

Last week, Pippa mentioned she'd be having lunch with Toby, his mum Ingrid and none other than Sir Cliff Richard.

So when she came in this morning, she expected that she might just have to talk about it.

To her relief, however, Chris and Dom found footage from the meeting so she didn't have to.

And the clip is 100% real and not at all just Chris holding a baby guitar while Dom wears a wig... honest.

Watch them in our video above!

