VIDEO: Toby Tarrant lays into Dom for his service station massage confession

The pair discussed a man’s love for service stations when Dom made the shocking admission that he'd used the £1 massage machines.

Today's topic saw Toby delve into service stations and why some people love them so much.

In fact, one man loved the places so much, he had his honeymoon there!

Toby didn't quite get what all the fuss was about, but Dom revealed he liked trying out a few range of services... So much so that he did his neck in on a massage machine at Watford Gap, which Toby was NOT a fan of.

Watch them talk all things service stations in our video above, and find out why Toby's got a bone to pick with Nutsford!

Dominic Byrne gets mocked by Toby Tarrant for using massage machines at service stations on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast: