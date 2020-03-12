VIDEO: Toby Tarrant lays into Dom for his service station massage confession

12 March 2020, 15:17

The pair discussed a man’s love for service stations when Dom made the shocking admission that he'd used the £1 massage machines.

Today's topic saw Toby delve into service stations and why some people love them so much.

In fact, one man loved the places so much, he had his honeymoon there!

Toby didn't quite get what all the fuss was about, but Dom revealed he liked trying out a few range of services... So much so that he did his neck in on a massage machine at Watford Gap, which Toby was NOT a fan of.

Watch them talk all things service stations in our video above, and find out why Toby's got a bone to pick with Nutsford!

Dominic Byrne gets mocked by Toby Tarrant for using massage machines at service stations on The Chris Moyles Show
Dominic Byrne gets mocked by Toby Tarrant for using massage machines at service stations on The Chris Moyles Show. Picture: Radio X

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast:

More From Chris

See more More From Chris

Toby can't get over this pelvic scan that looks like a dog

VIDEO: Toby Tarrant can't get over this dog-themed pelvic scan
Toby Tarrant reacts to Crufts 2020 Best In Show winner Maisie's lap of victory

VIDEO: Toby Tarrant talks Crufts Best in Show winner Maisie doing a poo on her lap of victory
Chris Moyles reacts as Chris & Rosie Ramsey take home the Best Podcast award at The Global Awards 2020

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts hilariously to losing out in the Best Podcast category at The Global Awards 2020
WhatsApp the Studio

Here's how to WhatsApp The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles pranks Jack Wood over his Guy Garvey tattoo

VIDEO: Chris Moyles pranks Jack Wood over his Elbow and Guy Garvey tattoo

Latest On Radio X

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during American Express Music Presents 2016

Kendrick Lamar named as final Glastonbury 2020 headliner

Glastonbury Festival

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017

The Killers release statement on world tour dates amid coronavirus outbreak

The Killers

LBC Breaking News

NEWS: Coronavirus latest

News

The Killers

The Killers share new Caution single from Imploding The Mirage album

The Killers

The Who's Roger Daltrey, Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil and The Who's Pete Townshend

Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil reveals ear damage after not listening to The Who's warnings about playing too loud

Biffy Clyro

The Who: Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey

The Who cancel UK tour over "Coronavirus concerns"

The Who