This weekend saw the iconic dog show crown another pooch Best In Show, but what happened just after left the audience in stitches.

Crufts 2020 took place on Sunday (8 March), and as ever, it it was pretty eventful.

The best moment of the night came when the famous dog competition announced their Best In Show, which was won by the impeccably behaved wire-haired Dachshund, Maisie.

However, much to everyone's horror and delight, Maisie only decided to take the opportunity to use the toilet during her victory lap!

See the hilarious moment here:

#Crufts best in show is a win for the best dog in the world who shows just what it means pic.twitter.com/GbOiIFdvms — Michael Macdonnell (@Michael_Mac_UK) March 8, 2020

