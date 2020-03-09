VIDEO: Toby Tarrant talks Crufts Best in Show winner Maisie doing a poo on her lap of victory

9 March 2020, 17:20 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 17:22

This weekend saw the iconic dog show crown another pooch Best In Show, but what happened just after left the audience in stitches.

Crufts 2020 took place on Sunday (8 March), and as ever, it it was pretty eventful.

The best moment of the night came when the famous dog competition announced their Best In Show, which was won by the impeccably behaved wire-haired Dachshund, Maisie.

However, much to everyone's horror and delight, Maisie only decided to take the opportunity to use the toilet during her victory lap!

Toby isn't an avid watcher of the of the show, but he couldn't help but react when he saw the news.

Watch him wax lyrical about the pooch in our video above!

See the hilarious moment here:

