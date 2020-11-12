Chris Moyles samples his homemade cider and tries to to sell it to a pub landlord in Wales

Chris tried his hand at making homemade cider this month. Watch our video to find out how it went here.

A month ago, Chris Moyles received a cider making kit and now he can finally sample the fruits of his labour.

The result is what the Radio X DJ described as "23 litres of pungent apple juice,” which miraculously actually had some bubbles in it!

Watch the moment of truth when Chris and the team drank the homemade drink in our video above.

England might have just entered into lockdown 2.0, but the rules have just been relaxed in neighbouring Wales and the pubs have been serving again.

Watch the moment Chris tried to sell his delicious drink to pub landlord John in Wales:

