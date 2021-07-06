Chris Moyles' impression of Topsy & Tim's grandmother gets out of hand

6 July 2021, 17:15

Radio X

By Radio X

Dom and his kids were watching the much loved kids' TV program and Chris thought he'd have a go at reimagining their grandma.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the topic came up of the much-loved CBeebies show Topsy and Tim.

Dom and his children were watching the kids TV show, which follows twins, a host of their family members and a dog called Pippa.

Chris doesn't know much of the episode in question, in which their dog goes missing, but his version of their grandmother really is something else!

Watch his inappropriate take on the character in our video above.

READ MORE: Chris Moyles' impression of Brian Blessed is amazing

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

More on The Chris Moyles Show

See more More on The Chris Moyles Show

Dominic Byrne and Chris Moyles show just how close the final result was...

WATCH: One listener wins Car Roulette on The Chris Moyles Show

Chris Moyles gets Blythe Road to the Top of the iTunes Charts

The Chris Moyles Show gets Harry's band to the top of the iTunes chart

The Chris Moyles Show

Can you get full marks in the Chris Moyles Show quiz?

Quizzes

The Chris Moyles Show BLOOPERS

The RUDEST Chris Moyles Show bloopers yet

Ed Gamble talks his 2022 Electric tour

Ed Gamble talks to Chris Moyles about his 2022 Electric tour