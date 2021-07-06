Chris Moyles' impression of Topsy & Tim's grandmother gets out of hand

By Radio X

Dom and his kids were watching the much loved kids' TV program and Chris thought he'd have a go at reimagining their grandma.

This week on The Chris Moyles Show, the topic came up of the much-loved CBeebies show Topsy and Tim.

Dom and his children were watching the kids TV show, which follows twins, a host of their family members and a dog called Pippa.

Chris doesn't know much of the episode in question, in which their dog goes missing, but his version of their grandmother really is something else!

Watch his inappropriate take on the character in our video above.

